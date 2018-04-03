Deaths in Longford: Tuesday, April 3, 2018 (Morning)

Elizabeth O’Farrell (née Regan), Lisakitt, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on April 2, 2018 of Elizabeth O'Farrell (née Regan), Lisakitt, Colehill, Longford and formerly Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford in her 98th year, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Lily, beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Mary Brady, Rena Bracken (Kinnegad), Elizabeth Ward (Ballinasloe) Patrick, Mel and Michael; sister-in-law Elsie Maxwell (Collierstown, Ballymore), will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday from 4-6pm with Removal thereafter to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan) John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occured on April 2, 2018 of Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan), John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown and formerly of Cordownan, Arva, Co. Cavan, peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St James’s Hospital; beloved wife of John Joe and loving mam of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law, her nine grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 10am with Removal on Wednesday evening to Church of the Assumption, Walkinstown, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The LauraLynn Foundation. Donation box in church. House private, please.

Linda MORAN (née Ward), Clonterm, Longford

The death has occurred of Linda MORAN (née Ward), Clonterm, Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Kathleen, Linda will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Cathriona and Joeann, sons James and Kevin, sisters Valerie and Martina, brothers Gerard, Joe, Anthony and Tommy, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, April 2 from 3-6pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private to family outside of reposing times please.

Noel Connaughton, 5 Clobanna Tce, Mitchell Street, Thurles, Tipperary/Lanesboro, Longford

The death has occurred of Noel Connaughton, 5 Clobanna Tce, Mitchell Street, Thurles, Tipperary/Lanesboro, Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Declan, Lorcan and sister Mary, Noel passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at Milford Hospice Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Bernadette, Brothers Sean (Newbridge), Michael and Joseph (Lanesboro), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home Thurles on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles arriving 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Thurles.

Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Roscommon/Annaduff, Leitrim/Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on April 1, 2018 of Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey and formerly from Annaduff, Drumsna and Briskill, Newtownforbes, peacefully at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home.

Son of the late John and Bridget Lenehan, Michael Joseph will be deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.