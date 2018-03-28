Deaths in Longford: Wednesday, March 28, 2018 (Evening)

Bridget McHugh (née Horan), Correal, Athleague, Roscommon/Cloverhill, Roscommon/Kilmessan, Co Meath

The death occurred on Wednesday March 28, 2018 of Bridget McHugh (nee Horan), Correal, Athleague, Roscommon and formerly of Cloverhill, Roscommon and Kilmessan, Co Meath (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late William, mother of the late John and grandmother of the late Padraig and David, Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Mee (Cloverhill) and Teresa Neilan (Correal), sons-in-law Charlie and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening March 29 from 7-8.45pm followed by Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Fuerty. Funeral Liturgy on Good Friday, March 30 at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.



Elaine Byrne, Clonee, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Elaine Byrne, Clonee, Dublin/ Ballinamore, Leitrim, suddenly.

Beloved daughter of Pauline and John and loving sister of Siobhan and Ciara, Elaine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her mam and dad, sisters, niece Faye, nephew Jude, brothers-in-law Simon and Cyril; aunts, uncles, friends and all who knew and loved her. Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village on Wednesday, March 28 from 4-6pm.

Removal on Thursday morning March 29 to the Chapel of Ease, Mary Mother of Hope, Littlepace, Clonee, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Liturgy. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors Finglas Village T 018140004.



Johnny Hand, Carrnvalley, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Johnny Hand, Carrnvalley, Strokestown, Roscommon, at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe and previously in the loving and wonderful care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing brother Peter, sister-in- law Loretta, nieces Tonya, Caroline and Natasha, nephew Peter, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, March 28 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday, March 29 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Helen Kearney (née Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday March 27 2018 of Helen Kearney (nee Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford who died peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Sean, brother Michael and grandson Tom, she was a devoted mother to Barbara, Margaret, Patrick, Thomas, Mary, Therese, Paul, Gerard, Aine and Celine. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in laws, nieces and nephew.

Reposing in Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday March 31 from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday April 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.Family flowers only please donations if desired to Mullingar Hospital MRI fund.

Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St Coman's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Alice and grandson Sean, Tommy will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Margaret (Dublin), Mary Kelly (Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare), Carmel Linehan (Whitechurch, Cork) and son Tommy, sons-in-law Joe Kelly, Seamus Linehan, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, sisters Mary Jane Crean (Birmingham), Ellie Maguire (Cavan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, March 27 from 2pm and Wednesday March 28 from 2pm - 6pm with removal to St Anne’s Church, Slatta arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday March 29 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family time from 6pm on Wednesday please. Eircode: N41 Yo70.

Julia Mulvey (née Fahy), Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Portumna, Galway

The recent death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Julia Mulvey (nee Fahy), 6 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Portumna, Co Galway, peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her husband, Bob, she is deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her family, her son Robert, Carrick-on-Shannon, daughters Mary Kellett, Ballinamore, Geraldine Furniss, Scramogue, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, son-in-law Martin, her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, her sister Rosie Darcy, Portumna, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, March 27 from 3-9pm and on Wednesday, March 28 from 3-9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 29 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.