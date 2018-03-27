Deaths in Longford: Tuesday, March 27, 2018 (Morning)

Oliver Farrell, Currabawn, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Oliver Farrell, Currabawn, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father Frank, Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his adored partner Irene, loving mother Nellie, brothers Cyril, Enda and David, sister Irene, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends both in Ireland and abroad.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday March 27 from 4-7pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday March 28 to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Donal (Dan) Keogh, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan/North Circular Road, Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Donal Keogh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and North Circular Road, Dublin, who died peacefully at The Mater Hospital.

Sadly missed by his brother Liam and The Keogh families, Donal is deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Mater Hospital Mortuary from 3-4pm on Tuesday March 27 with Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning March 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McGovern, Ballinulty, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Peter McGovern, Ballinaulty, Dring, Longford who died in his 99th year peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife, Anna, brother Paddy and Hugh (recently deceased), Peter will be sadly missed by his daughter, Dolores McGuinness, (Cahanagh), sons Hugh (Kildare), PJ / James (Wexford) and Gerard (Meath); sisters, Bessy Lee (Granard), Mary Kelleher (England); son-in-law, Benny and daughters-in-law, Kaye, Bernadette and Rosilda; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, March 27 from 2-8pm. Removal, Wednesday afternoon March 28 to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, arriving for 3pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Reynolds, Cross, Mayo/Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Sean Reynolds, Cross, Co Mayo and formerly Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, peacefully in Galway Clinic Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, daughter Margareth McGivney (Aughnacliffe), sons Sean (USA) and Paul (England); loving brothers Noel, Kevin, Cathal, Paddy, Tommy, Leo and Frank; sisters Nancy and Eileen; grandchildren Kayleigh, Megan, Evan, Sidney, Oliver, Sylvie, Isla and Mynie; son-in-law Oliver and daughters-in-law Sarah and Sally. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Anne.

Reposing at his daughter Margareth's home, Aughacordrinan, Aughnacliffe on Tuesday March 27 from 4-9pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 28 at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Bernadette Reynolds (née McIntyre), Carrigard House, Boyle, Roscommon/Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday March 26, 2018 of Bernadette Reynolds (nee McIntyre) Carrigard House, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Cattan, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Rose McIntyre, Bernadette is deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, children Paul, Frank jnr, Michelle and Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning March 27 to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. House Private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Nancy Mitchell (née Mitchell), Trean, Mohill, Leitrim/Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Nancy Mitchell (nee Mitchell), Trean, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and her son Pete, Nancy is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family; Margaret, Helen, Anne, Gerry and Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, March 26 from 6-10pm and on Tuesday March 27 from 11-4pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Tuesday evening March 27 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Gortletteragh Cemetery. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director or any family member.