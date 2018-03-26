Deaths in Longford: Monday, March 26, 2018 (Evening)

Bernadette Reynolds (née McIntyre), Carrigard House, Boyle, Roscommon/Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred on Sunday March 26, 2018 of Bernadette Reynolds (nee McIntyre) Carrigard House, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Cattan, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Rose McIntyre, Bernadette is deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, children Paul, Frank jnr, Michelle and Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning March 27 to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. House Private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Nancy Mitchell (née Mitchell), Trean, Mohill, Leitrim/Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Nancy Mitchell (nee Mitchell), Trean, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and her son Pete, Nancy is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family; Margaret, Helen, Anne, Gerry and Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, March 26 from 6-10pm and on Tuesday March 27 from 11am to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Tuesday evening March 27 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Gortletteragh Cemetery. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director or any family member.