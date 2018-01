Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - afternoon

Sarah O'Reilly (née Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Sarah O'Reilly (nee Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Longford, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Frank, son James Gerard and brothers Eugene and Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters: Mary (Crott, Moyne), Angela Madden (Gowna), Catherine Sheridan (Kinlough, Leitrim), Annette O'Donnell (Dublin), Patricia O'Regan (Cork), Monica O'Toole (Legga)

Sons: Brendan and Michael (Crott, Moyne), Joseph (Dublin) and Thomas (Nottingham)

Sisters: Sr Mary Rose and Sr Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe and Philomena Burke (London), Eilish Reilly (Moyne), Jean Taffe (Legga), Belinda Kirwan and Helena Molphy (Dublin)

Brothers: Johnny and PJ (Crott, Moyne), Pat (London), Seamus (Galway) and Oliver (Cavan)

Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbours and Friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, January 9 from 3pm until 10pm and on Wednesday, January 10 from 12pm to 4pm. Family time from 4pm. Removal arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm on Wednesday January 10. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care. Please Note: a one-way traffic system will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eircode N39 V273.

Bridge Mulvihill (née Hanley), Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Bridge Mulvihill (nee Hanley), Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Longford.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gabriel, son Dylan, daughters Martina, Lena and Vicki, sisters Mary, Kate and Rosie, brothers Tony, Peter and Brendan, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Amy, Sophie, Alfie and Leah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, January 10 from 10am. Removal on Thursday, January 11 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Cardiac Unit at the Mater Hospital, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time at her residence on Thursday morning please.

There will be a one way system in operation at Elfeet , please follow the directions of the Stewards.

Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, January 8, of Rose ‘Rosie’ Healy (née Smyth), Cleraune, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mike). Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean-Michael and Padraig, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (Cleraune) from 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 10. Removal on Thursday, January 11 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 12 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Saint’s Island Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Pioneer Association of Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Sheahan, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 8, of Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Sheahan, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Ex. N.T., predeceased by her parents Tom and Mai, brothers Austin, Padraig and Fr Sean. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Michael, sisters Sabina (London) and Helen (Dublin), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 9 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, january 10 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of St Vincent de Paul c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Michael ‘Mick’ Courtney, Dualla Road and late of Copperfield House, Cashel, Tipperary / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at the Mercy Hospital, Cork, on Monday, January 8, of Michael ‘Mick’ Courtney, Dualla Road and late of Copperfield House, Cashel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Josephine, sons Michael, Andrew and Nicholas, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Clodagh, Shane, Michael (Jnr), Ronan, Killian, Mollie and Jasmine, brother Tom, sister Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, January 10 from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 9, of Charlie Comiskey, Castlemanor, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Belturbet, Loch Gowna and England. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Maria, Sharon and David. Predeceased by his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters and son, brothers John, Paul, Bernard, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, Michael Ogus and Chris Smith, daughter-in-law Britta, grandchildren Milo, Archie, Inogen, Jimmy, Finn and Hannah, nephew and nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death occurred of John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Manchester, UK in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff Northwest Hospice Sligo and Doctor Dolan, nurses and staff, Mohill Health Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his children Kevin, John, Carol, Joan, David and Philip, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, January 10 from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning January 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Paddy Tighe, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 7 of Paddy Tighe, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Bridie (October 16, 2017). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Patrick and Kieran, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Milo, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday, January 9 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Peter Carley, Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, January 8 of Peter Carley, Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath died peacefully after a long illness under the excellent care of the management and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Predeceased by his son Aidan and son in-law Jimmy Brown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Martin, daughters Josephine Brown, Ballyjamesduff, Mairead Boyhan, Turin, Deirdre Daly, Castlepollard, Fionnuala Neary, Longford, Bernadette Gavigan, Fore, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford, this Wednesday evening January 10 from 3pm with prayers at 5.15pm and removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 12pm and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge c/o McCormack Undertakers or any family member.



Matthew ‘Matt’ Farnan, Hammondstown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Tuesday, January 9 of Matthew ‘Matt’ Farnan, Hammondstown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Sean, Liam and Nigel, daughters Audrey and Vanessa, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. May Matt Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son Liam’s home at Water Street, Castlepollard, on Wednesday, January 10, from 3pm to 6pm, followed by removal to the Church of SS Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacree, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 11 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, January 5 of Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara. Loving dad to Kevin, Joanne, Marie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 9 from 2pm - 8pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday. January 10 for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Please note there is a one way traffic system in place. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Thursday, December 21, 2017 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Snows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Burial takes place in Eugene, Missouri on Tuesday, January 9. A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later date.



Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness at Hyde Nursing Home Ventnor, Isle of Wight, on Wednesday, January 3 of Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving father Martin and brother Mattie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, step sons Christopher and Paul, Mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to take place in Ventnor for a Private Service. Memorial Mass to take place in Castletown Finea at a later date.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie