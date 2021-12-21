Search

21 Dec 2021

TD calls for vaccinations in schools in what he calls a 'logical step'

TD calls for vaccinations in schools in what he calls a 'logical step'

TD calls for vaccinations in schools in what he calls a 'logical step'

Reporter:

Reporter

Sinn Féin has called for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children to take place in schools.

Donnchadh O Laoghaire, the education spokesperson for the party, said today (December 21) that children should be given the Covid-19 vaccine in schools.

The TD said that this would be a “logical” step.

It is expected that the vaccine programme for children aged five to 11 will begin fully in January.

Longford views sought on plan that will unlock €85m EU Just Transition Fund for Midlands

Focus of consultation on Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, east Galway, north Tipperary, Longford, west Kildare and Roscommon

Plenty of Longford stories in new GAA Grassroots book

“The school is very regularly a location for frequent vaccinations or vaccinations in the regular course of a child’s life,” he said.

Such a system would be “logical and good in terms of the relationship and trust that parents have”.

“I think it would be efficient,” he said.

He called on the Government to ensure that teachers and pupils in schools are safe and protected from Covid-19.

“Now is the time to throw the kitchen sink at this,” he said.

“It is too important. No reasonable expense can be spared here.”

Deputy O Laoghaire said that he did not want to see schools staying closed after the Christmas holidays.

“I sense from NPHET that they are very anxious not to interfere in any way in that.”

But he warned that schools needed all the supports possible.

“We can’t keep asking school communities to produce miracles here,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media