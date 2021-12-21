Plenty of Longford stories in new GAA Grassroots book

Longford GAA fans have been told a new publication on life within the Association highlights the ‘madness’ which joins them together.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, was speaking as he launched ‘Grassroots – Stories from the Heart of the GAA’ at Croke Park.

The book, edited by author and journalist, PJ Cunningham, is a comprehensive treasure trove of GAA-related tales containing 150 stories, sourced from every county.

It features stories from contributors including All-Ireland winning football managers Sean Boylan and Joe Kernan, as well as players Keith Barr and Bernard Flynn.

Derry native and now Longford resident Seamus McRory writes a fascinating account of how a future president of the GAA and then Derry Co Secretary was sent off by the reigning county chairman of the time.

McRory, a prolific author himself, also pens a story that is part conundrum – how can a player score twice with the one shot at goal?

The first edition includes stories from the rich history of Longford GAA.

Former St Mel’s College pupil and principal Denis Glennon lifts the lid on one of the great escapes by almost 100 pupils to see their team in the All-Ireland final after being banned by the school principal.

Undaunted, 10 senior students organised a cell of nine younger students each which they were responsible for on the journey to Croke Park for the Hogan Cup final against St Brendan’s Killarney. They also had to ensure that everyone got home safely on the train and back inside undetected.

However, the sheer size of such an ‘evacuation’ meant that the college authorities knew they had been disobeyed, and that night while the victorious team were warmly welcomed by the people of Longford on the town’s streets, the students were not allowed to celebrate inside the college walls.

There was a fallout with the bishop getting involved, but time and a stint in hospital allowed for a hilarious ending to the tale.

Also in the collection, Ardagh Longford resident Joe Hunt recounts a night of mix-up as a Scór judge saw the answers to history questions given as official questions on sport as part of his memories on the GAA cultural circuit.

PJ Cunningham, said the power of the GAA was that “ordinary people come together to do extraordinary things for their communities”.

Grassroots – Stories from the Heart of the GAA’ is published by Ballpoint Press and retails at €19.99. It is available online and in bookshops.

*If you have a GAA anecdote or story you would like to share for Volume 2, contact PJ Cunningham at 086-8217631 or at: pj@gaastories.ie