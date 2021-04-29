Covid-19 latest: Full county by county breakdown shows new cases in Longford and Leitrim

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) there were SEVENTEEN news cases of Covid-19 in counties Longford and Leitrim.

The daily statement says that here were 9 new cases in Longford and 8 in Leitrim on Wednesday, April 28.

See county by county table at end of story.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 474 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate has fallen back down to the 6th highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 163.9, which is above the national 14-day incidence rate of 124.6 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Donegal is still the worst in the country and it is 295.9.

NPHET says there have been 67 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 15 to April 28.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 3.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,971 (as at Tuesday, April 27).

Nationally, NPHET reported on Thursday, April 29, that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,326* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 232 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted 167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

The seven day incidence rate is 63.5 per 100 k nationally and the five day average is 426 each day.

As of 8am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,041,284 people have received their first dose

411,150 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.