Irish Rural Link urge people to heed the new measures on cocooning

Irish Rural Link – the national network representing the interest of rural communities is urging everyone to heed the new measures announced by An Taoiseach, especially cocooning for the elderly and others in the high risk category.

Seamus Boland, IRL Chief Executive, stated: "We are also asking people to check on elderly and other vulnerable neighbours by phone and ensure they are ok, that they have adequate food, fuel and medicine and to alert the relevant local volunteers, agencies and services if help is needed.

Also read: Guidance on cocooning to protect people over 70 years and those extremely medically vulnerable from Covid-19

"People should keep their Eircode near their phone or in an easy to access place and use it if they need medical attention or if volunteers are collecting supplies for them. Also, always ensure that you know that you know the volunteer and ask to see identification of the volunteer if they are not known to you and the group they are with. Also, for older people with a Personal Alarm to wear this on your body at all times.

"We would also like to remind those who will now be cocooning to not be afraid to ask for help from family members, if living nearby, or from neighbours. This is a time when communities will come together to ensure their elderly and other vulnerable people neighbours and friends remain safe.

"Again to note that if you or anyone you know are concerned about symptoms contact either your GP or the HSE Helpline on 1850 24 1850.

"ALONE, the organisation for older people, have a COVID-19 helpline that people can call with any concerns. The number is 0818 222024 open from 8am to 8pm."