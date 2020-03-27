First temporary morgue to be set up in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) has confirmed that a temporary morgue facility will be set up on its grounds in Kilmainham.

This news comes after Elizabeth Canavan announced that Ireland would follow in the footsteps of Madrid and Italy and erect temporary morgues.

The Covid-19 death toll doubled yesterday as 10 new deaths were announced. This shocked the nation and emphasised the seriousness of this pandemic.

This facility will impede public access to the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham. However, the museum has said it is dedicated to helping the containment efforts of Covid-19 and wishes to aid the country in what ever way possible.

The IMMA stated that the "dignity and solemn beauty of the grounds is appropriate. We think with great compassion and respect for the families of those who may need these facilities in the times to come."