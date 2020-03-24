"Will it take what's happening in other countries like Italy before we all wake up?" - Garda appeal on social distancing

Gardaí have appealed to parents of teenagers not to allow them to mix with friends or go to the shops due to the risk of spreading Covid-19 / coronavirus.

The Government has appealed to people to stay indoors where possible and to maintain social distancing of a minimum of two metres away from each other when walking in public areas.

However a Garda Facebook account said that some teenagers are wandering about "without a care in the world" and are browsing shops.

The Meath Crime Prevention page, which is administered by gardaí, said: "I do wonder what some people actually think is going on in the country at the moment with COVID 19.

"Will it take what's happening in other countries like Italy before we all wake up?

"The emergency services are doing their best to protect us, so surely it's not a lot to ask for everyone to do the right thing.

"I was out and about today working, and you would think we hadn't a care in the world.

"As far as kids are concerned it is NOT a holiday they are on, they should not be going around in groups nor is it ok to be going to the shops to have a browse.

"We as parents all need to lead by example and act responsibly not irresponsibly.

"Social distancing is recommended for all our safety to keep us alive, so PLEASE let's all keep our distance."

