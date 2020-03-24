The Order of Malta are preparing to provide national support to the HSE

The Order of Malta Ambulance Corps (Order of Malta) have today announced that volunteers are currently preparing to provide national support to the Health Service Executive (HSE) as the health crisis caused by COVID-19 continues to develop.

The Order of Malta is one of the largest providers of first aid and voluntary ambulance services in Ireland and is listed as a ‘Voluntary Emergency Services’ resource available to the HSE under the Framework for Major Emergency Management.

Following a call for support made by the HSE, the Order of Malta is now beginning to mobilise volunteers and equipment to assist in providing healthcare services to people across the country.

Comdr. John Wright, National Director for the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps stated, “while our top priority is the safety and health of our volunteers throughout this time, we are confident in the measures we have put in place to ensure our organisation is prepared and ready to provide assistance to the HSE in the form of personnel and other assets, including vehicles and equipment as needed. Our COVID-19 task-force is assessing the situation as it develops, and we are in regular communication with the HSE and other emergency bodies.”

