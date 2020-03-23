Ming leads calls for closure of non essential shops and services

"We need all non-essential shops and services closed immediately in order to save lives", that was the message of many political figures in Ireland, united in their belief that this will help combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

A statement issued on behalf of Mick Wallace, Clare Daly, Thomas Pringle, Saoirse McHugh, Michael FitzMaurice, Catherine Connolly and Luke Ming Flanagan, reads: "Reports of sales at sports shops in the last twenty four hours are hard to believe at a time when people should be urged to stay at home and keep their distance in order to slow down the infection rate and flatten the curve. But hard and all as it is to believe, it is happening and needs to stop. At extraordinary times extraordinary measures are key to eventually returning to the ordinary.

"Likewise for all infrastructure projects. New roads and buildings can wait. The spread of this virus won’t. Thousands of workers are at break times huddled together in canteens around the country. Social distancing is proving impossible for them.

"At this stage the government needs to establish what is essential to our existence and what is not. For those services which are essential staff must be fully protected with masks, gloves, sanitisers, cashless payment and the rigorous enforcement of social distancing. They then need to do whatever it takes to make the closure of those non-essential services happen immediately.

"We do not have any time to waste. People lives are depending on it. Let’s put on the fire break now while the inferno is raging. Do it now. We need all non essential shops and services closed immediately in order to save lives."

The statement was signed by Luke Ming Flanagan, Michael Fitzmaurice, Soairse McHugh, Mick Wallace, Clare Daly, Thomas Pringle and Catherine Connolly.

SEE HERE: For all of the latest Covid-19 news in Ireland