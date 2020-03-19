WATCH| Longford retailers implement health and safety measures #Covid-19

In the interests of public safety, and the health and safety of staff, Longford retailers have implemented a series of precautionary measures in their establishments.

The measures have been put in place in a bid to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus, with up to five cases confirmed in Longford just last night, March 18.

A regular sight at many establishments as a result is hand-washing/anti bacterial/hand sanitiser stations at the entrance, with all customers asked to avail of said services.

A sample of what greets customers at shop entrances -

As well as this, customers are advised to keep a safe distance from each other while queuing up for the till or moving around the premises. This 'safe distance' is between one-two metre apart, depending on the outlet. Could these measures become the new normal?

One positive to come from the coronavirus outbreak, of which there are few if any, is the change of habit these newly introduced safety measures are likely to oversee. With repeated handwashing regularly encouraged, face and nose touching discouraged, and anti-bacterial stations provided almost everywhere, could we finally be rid of the days where people don't wash their hands on a regular basis? And will coughing into ones hands now become a thing of the past? It may be a stretch, bu for every cloud...

