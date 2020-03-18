GP's can now help Covid-19 victims even if they are not registered to their practice

GP's across Ireland have agreed to help those affected by Covid-19, even if they are not a registered with their practice.

This new protocol has been issued in order to facilitate the growing numbers of inquiries and to make coronavirus testing more widely available.

As the number of confirmed cases in Ireland have grown to 292 in the Republic, 29 of which are males and 40 of which are females. These cases were scattered across the nation, however the highest number was located in the east of the country

The crisis is expected to rapidly worsen in the coming weeks, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the nation on Match 17, 2020 outlining that Irish citizens will request a lot from a small cohort of medical staff.

GP's are expected to make a general assessment over the phone which clients will no longer be charged the consultation fee for, however anyone who is presenting symptoms are required to immediately self isolate from both work and other household members. People must make this step before contacting a GP.

