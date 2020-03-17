Ballyleague buck trend with St Patrick’s lights decoration

It may well be a St Patrick's Day to remember, mainly because of the Covid-19 outbreak, mass self isolation and lack of parades throughout the country, though the Ballyleague Christmas lights committee have done their part to ensure this year is remembered for other reasons.

Not keen to let the day pass by without celebration, they have erected a light fixture in a bid to spread some positivity during dark times.

They posted: 'We are bucking the trend and hoping to bring a little positivity to a negative situation for many.

"Happy St Patrick's day/weekend"