BoyleSports to close all retail outlets in the Republic of Ireland

In response to the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, BoyleSports has decided to close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland.

The closure of the 278 retail shops will take effect at 8pm, Wednesday March 18, and will remain in effect until after March 29th at the earliest.

Although there has been no official guidance in relation to bookmakers, BoyleSports believes the decision to close shops is in the best interests of our staff, our customers and Irish society. BoyleSports has committed to continue to pay all staff during this closure period.

Conor Gray, chief executive of BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports has a responsibility to protect its staff and its customers. Like other Irish business we also have a responsibility to support the Government’s social-isolation policy. The closure of our shops supports this policy.”

BoyleSports' decision to close its Irish stores was taken after consultation with other Irish bookmakers, who are also expected to close their shops.

