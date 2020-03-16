Ballinalee business offers delivery service to those in need

Community spirit is alive and well in Longford, and to the fore in light of the Covid-19 craze gripping the nation.

With many businesses showing their generous spirit to help alleviate fears and stresses of their regular customers, Carrigy’s Day Today News in Ballinalee have offered to assist those in need.

To help any of their customers who are elderly, extremely sick or at high risk of contracting the virus, the team at Carrigy’s in Ballinalee have offered to deliver as much day-to-day items as they can locally.

They posted: “In an attempt to assist those who are extremely sick, the elderly or someone who shouldn't be out in the public at present, Carrigy's Day Today News will help as much as we can with deliveries to houses locally.

“For any day-to-day items e.g. coal, briquettes, bread, milk etc., give 0876855661 a call and arrangements will be made.”

They have asked their followers and regular customers to pass this message onto those members of the public not currently on social media.

