Emotional and unprecedented times as more Longford restaurants announce closures and temporary staff lay offs #Covid19

These certainly are emotional and unprecedented times for Longford restaurants as they announce closures and temporary staff lay offs owing to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.



Ed McGoey of the award winning Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule spoke of the harsh realities when he stated on Facebook:

"Some people had to be laid off today (temporarily also hopefully) and that’s emotional to say the least. Every single one put themselves last, offers of wages postponed is just an example of their brilliance and bravery."

His full statement read:

"We have made a very difficult decision to close temporarily until this national health crisis passes. We are closing at 4pm today.

"Can we take this opportunity to thank everyone for all their support always.

"We have all vowed to be back together, better than even, sooner rather than later please God.

"Very proud and extremely lucky."

Here is a list of restaurants that have announced closures or the impact of Covid-19 restrictions;

* The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, closed from 4pm on Sunday, March 15

* Macs Shack, Kenagh have decided to close as of this evening, Sunday, March 15 at 6pm

* Egan Tyres & Service Station, Ballymahon will not be serving breakfast/dinner in our sit in dining area and it will be closed off to the public until further notice

* Coffee House 45, Longford closing from today, Sunday, March 15

* Moments Cafe & Restaurant, Main Street, Longford closed with immediate effect

* Take 2 Restaurant, Longford to close from 5pm today, Sunday, March 15 until further notice

* Gallery Cafe, Longford won't be reopening as scheduled next Wednesday, March 18 and will close until further notice

* Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod closed from 6pm today, Sunday, March 15. Take away menu available daily from 1pm to 6pm