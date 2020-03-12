Social distancing, is this our best Covid-19 containment measure?

Social distancing, along with existing public health measures, is our best chance to stop the spread of the Covid-19 infection and protect those most at risk in our society.

President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Professor Mary Horgan says that the actions we take now will greatly impact the outcome for Ireland.

Horgan promotes an individualised common sense approach as the coronavirus affects the general public and those at risk. In order to successfully do so, it is imperative to adapt your daily hygiene and sanitising routine, in accordance to health official guidance.



Horgan has continued to state that social gatherings must be sacrificed in order to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The National Bus and Rail Union has called for a major scaling back of train and bus capacities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Although numbers availing of public transport have significantly reduced, seating and standing facilities on transport to not align with social distancing recommendations and still present a risk to the public as close contact is regarded as being within one to two meters of a person who has contracted the virus for 15 minutes or more.

Social distancing is suggested in order reduced the transmission of the coronavirus and ultimately give health services the ability to alter the curve and reduce the peak of people entering hospitals.