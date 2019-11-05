Longford County Choir tune up for annual Christmas concert

Last Friday night, Longford County Choir joined Fr Liam Lawton and Emer Barry in what was a wonderful performance in St Mel’s Cathedral.

Liam Lawton’s spiritual music was complemented by an atmospheric lighting show. The choir opened the concert with three pieces. The soloists then took the stage, with Emer Barry’s rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ one of the highlights.

The choir then joined them for the four final pieces composed by Liam and were only delighted to be part of this unique event and to perform for such a very appreciative audience. Also see Page 47.

On the back of a busy few weeks, the choir are now in deep preparation mode for their upcoming Christmas concert, which will take place on Sunday, December 15, in St Mel’s Cathedral.

Organisers said, “This has been the best attended annual musical event in Longford for many years. It has also raised significant funds for local charities.”

Rehearsals for the concert take place every Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Sylvia Dawson Hall, Battery Road, Longford. New members are always welcome to join.