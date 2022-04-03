Ireland West Airport launches their busiest ever summer schedule

Ireland West Airport has launched their busiest ever summer schedule with 140 weekly flights to and from 19 routes across the UK and Europe.

This summer consumers from across the West, North West and Midlands regions and further afield, can enjoy stress free and convenient travel to European hotspots such as Alicante, Barcelona, Cologne, Faro, Malaga, Majorca and Milan with Ryanair.

Passengers can enjoy a record flight schedule to the UK this summer with the return of Aer Lingus’s daily service to London Gatwick, new services to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester with Ryanair, as well as flights to Bristol, Liverpool, East Midlands, London (Luton and Stansted) also with Ryanair. In addition Ryanair has added an extra 50,000 seats this summer on flights to and from the airport to destinations like London, Liverpool, Barcelona and Alicante.

This summer the airport are delighted to welcome back Tour Operator partners such as Paul Claffey Tours, who will once again operate their hugely popular holiday flights to Cadiz in Spain and Faro in Portugal.

Joe Walsh Tours will return to operate their popular pilgrimage charters to Lourdes, for the first time since 2019 whilst Marian Pilgrimages will return with a number of pilgrimage charters to Medjugorje this summer.

Welcoming the launch of the bumper summer 2022 schedule, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented, "Today is a significant moment in the airports recovery as we officially launch our busiest ever summer schedule. It’s been heart-warming to see people travelling out in great numbers this week and once again enjoying travel and taking long awaited sun holidays and short city breaks. We are so pleased to welcome back our airline and tour operator partners after a difficult 18 month period and we look forward to what promises to be very busy summer at the airport."

Ireland West Airport is spacious, airy and perfectly suited for travel this summer. Enjoy flights to 19 international destinations without the stress of long queues or large distances to cover from car park to boarding gate. Perfect for families, friends and a relaxed flying experience.

Passengers travelling this summer can also enjoy the cheapest short term car parking rates in the country with all parking spaces onsite and minutes from the terminal with savings of up to 30% off the normal price when booked online on www.irelandwestairport.com