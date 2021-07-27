Longford Chiropractix finds pain is preventing one third of adults from taking part in sport

Frequent pain prevents almost one third of adults in Ireland from exercising or taking part in sport as much as they would like according to new research by Ireland’s leading chiropractic clinic group.



It is even higher among 18-24 year olds at 36%. However, just 22% of people say they would book an appointment with a GP, physiotherapist or chiropractor.



Forty-two per cent of respondents say they manage it with painkillers while another significant proportion (42%) ignore it or ‘work through’ the pain.



The Chiropractix ‘Get the Edge’ research examined how frequent pain is likely to affect people’s fitness and participation in sport this summer as the country slowly emerges from lockdown.



Forty per cent of adults are planning to recommence fitness or start a new sport this summer with this increasing to 59% of 18-24 year olds.



However, 43% of respondents suffer from frequent pain.



This is highest amongst adults aged 45-54 with nearly half (49%) suffering from frequent pain.



Dr. Paul Bradley, Clinical Director, Chiropractix said, “The warmer, drier weather is a great invitation to get outside, move our bodies and enhance our health and fitness.



“However, for many pain can get in the way. Our research shows that many people ‘grin and bear’ it but that will only exacerbate the problem.



“Realignment of your joints and practising correct posture will help to manage pain and allow you to really enjoy being active.”

Among Chiropractix clients are high profile athletes including Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan who is preparing for Tokyo 2021, pro boxer Tony Browne, sprint kayaker Ryan O’Connor, rugby 7s star and international sprinter Eanna Madden and cross fitter Sam Stewart who is one of just 40 athletes worldwide to qualify for the Cross Fit Games taking place in Wisconsin, US, from 27th July – 1st August. Olympian David Gillick, who is one of Ireland’s most successful sprint athletes is also a client.

“We help our athletes to ‘get the edge’, maximising their health and wellness which can make all the difference to their performance. A slight adjustment can help a sports person gain a second or two which is what it comes down to at these high-performance competitions,” said Bradley.



Irish-American Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan said, “There’s a history of back pain in my family and I was born with scoliosis so I’m very conscious of taking good care of my spine and focussing on core strength. The Chiropractix team help me to perform at my best which I hope will give me the edge in Tokyo!”



Chiropractix operates clinics in Longford Town; Mount Merrion, Dublin; Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Galway City. Chiropractic care is the gentle manipulation of joints to help the spine and nervous system function at their optimum. Chiropractors registered with the regulating body the Chiropractic Association of Ireland, hold a minimum of a four-year full-time degree from an accredited university and undergo continuous professional development. Visit www.chiropractix.ie