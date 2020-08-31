Longford suppliers invited to Grow with Aldi

Since the Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme launched in 2018, over €2.5 million has been invested by Aldi to bring innovative, exciting and tasty Irish products to the shelves of all 143 Aldi stores nationwide.



From coffee to kombucha, and chilli sauce to candy floss, a wide range of excellent Irish producers have benefited from the Grow with Aldi supplier programme.



Support for Irish suppliers is more important than ever, with a recent survey from Bord Bia showing food and drink exports are significantly down due to Covid-19.



Up until September 11, Aldi is encouraging Irish suppliers who have products with a festive feel to make contact with Aldi via grow@aldi.ie.



The products that are chosen will be on the shelves of all 143 Aldi stores nationwide for Christmas 2020.



These products will join the 75 Irish supplier products that have already made it onto the Aldi shelves in 2020 through the Grow with Aldi Programme, which has since its inception invested over €2.5 million with small and medium Irish suppliers.



Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.



Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “Grow with Aldi is in its third year and we are delighted this year to be in a position to support even more small and medium sized Irish suppliers, especially during this challenging time where Covid-19 has tested the resilience of many suppliers. We know that there are great Irish products perfect for the festive period and we are once again offering suppliers the opportunity to be on the shelves of all Aldi stores nationwide for the Christmas season.”

Photo caption: Pictured are the six winners of this year’s Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme L-R Schalk van der Merwe (Hellbent), Philip Dennhardt (Saturday Pizzas), Janet Drew (The Piccolo Pizza Co.), Joel Dunlop (Popcorn Factory), Barry Flanagan (Prokulture Organic Kombucha), Aine Faughnan (Dromod Boxty). Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland