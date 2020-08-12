€3,000 incentive payment launched for Longford employers to recruit apprentices

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford Westmeath Joe Flaherty has welcomed the new financial incentive scheme for employers to recruit apprentices which was launched by Government.

The scheme encourages employers to take on apprentices and they will receive a €3,000 incentive payment for each new apprentice registered between March and the end of the year.

“The scheme, one of the measures within the July Stimulus package, will see employers and new apprentices’ benefit. It will give employers a cash injection into their business while also providing new apprentices with a pathway into a new skill and upon completion of their time served, a new career.

“This is just one of many measures the Government has launched since taking office to support businesses and those looking for employment.

“The coronavirus has impacted on every town and village in the country. In particular, small and medium sized businesses have faced the biggest challenges. This is why Fianna Fáil are committed to supporting our communities through these unprecedented times,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.

For further details on the scheme please visit www.apprenticeship.ie