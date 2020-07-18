Dramatic uptake in use and application of digital tools during Covid-19 lockdown

The dramatic uptake in the use and application of digital tools during the Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland further motivates IE Domain Registry on its mission as a digital advocate for SMEs, citizens, and communities alike, the registry company says in its annual results for 2019, which were released today.

IE Domain Registry, which administers and manages the .ie country domain, reported strong financial results in its 2019 Annual Report & Review.

The company say that they will continue to carefully monitor the health and safety consequences and address the risks to the business arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has also designed the concept of the Digital Town to promote awareness, knowledge, use and understanding of the internet in Ireland by its citizens, businesses and communities. It also

highlights the benefits and possibilities of the internet and celebrates the digital achievements of a local town.

SLIGO DIGITAL TOWN FOR 2019

Sligo was chosen as Digital Town for 2019, the second year of the initiative. As part of Digital Town, national and international business and technology experts provided advice, tools, and demonstrations on digital skills, e-commerce, and website development to Sligo’s business owners, community groups, and citizens.

During the months August, September and October, they worked closely with many groups in Sligo including the County Council,

Local Enterprise Office, Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement District (BID), South Sligo Smart Community and IT

Sligo. Eight digital events were held, focused around businesses, citizens and community groups.

These included digital storytelling and learning events where panellists gave very useful insights on

how to bring a business online and sharing their experiences from their own digital journey. Another event featured demonstrations of digital tools to help improve business efficiency and productivity

which attracted several hundred attendees.

A number of expert website healthchecks for small businesses also took place. The healthchecks provided the companies with a report and recommendations for improvements which they later implemented to improve their website offering.

The company’s turnover increased by 8.7% from €3.32 million in 2018 to €3.61 million in 2019. New .ie domain registrations of 50,167 were in line with the record-setting year of 2018, which saw 51,040 registered.

IE Domain Registry recorded an operating profit of €84,796 (2018: €147,558) and unrealised gains on financial investments of €193,974. It ended the year in a strong financial position with €4.1 million in Members’ Funds (2018: €3.9 million).

The company’s overall financial position remained solid in 2019, with a focus on excellence in customer service and upgrading the systems in place for the future security, stability, and resilience of the .ie domain namespace.