Young Longford entrepreneur thrives in uncertain times

The winners of both The Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 and The Foróige Innovator of the Year 2020 were announced via Zoom.

Joseph Mannion, aged 15, from Dungarvan, Co Waterford took the title of Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2020, for his business JM Woodwork and Personalised Engraving, a personalised wood craft and engraving service.

Jessica Griffin, aged 18, from the Cork Life Centre, in Cork was the winner of the Foróige Innovator of the Year 2020 with her business, Jessie GH Designs ‘One Piece Missing’. 'One Piece Missing' is a real life comic series to create understanding about what it’s like to have Asperger’s, based on Jessica's lived experience.

Longford's Shane Gettings was among the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists.

Shane is the proud owner of Gettin Eggs, based in Granard. Sustainable and environmentally friendly farm which provides high quality eggs to the local community.

As a sole trader, Shane is responsible for every aspect of the business which is driven by his passion and commitment for providing a high quality product in his local area.

Seán Campbell, CEO Foróige said “The NFTE Programme changes the lives of young people by enabling them to develop core skills in business and enterprise, and in doing so, helping them to unlock their individual talents and potential. It puts the career path of 'entrepreneur' firmly in the sights of the young participants and gives them an 'I can and I will' attitude that is quite remarkable. This attitude has enabled these young people to persevere through the past few turbulent months, to continue with the programme and to develop their impressive businesses.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to receive Dormant Accounts funding through the Department of Education and Skills and corporate support from basis.point and JP Morgan to grow the Foróige NFTE programme. Over 4,000 young people and 120 Schools and Youth Projects right across the country took part this year and this is something that we are incredibly proud of.

“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, the young people of NFTE showed their resilience and determination to continue with over 90% of participants continuing with their businesses and completing the programme.

“The winning groups will also have the thrilling opportunity to represent Ireland at the European Youth Entrepreneur Awards in Vienna in 2021”.

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Programme is a world recognised, youth entrepreneurship education and development programme, provided by Foróige in Ireland. It is affiliated to NFTE International.