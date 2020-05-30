Construction workers left in limbo due to out of date Safe Passes

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy said that a number of construction workers in the region have been “left in limbo” and cannot return to work due to out of date Safe Passes.

The Fianna Fáil Senator also pointed out that jobs were available in the construction sector but due to the fact that safe pass courses are currently not running new passes are not available and some people are left with no choice but to remain on the Covid-19 unemployment payment.

The Fianna Fáil Senator said that while there is provision for those whose passes expired after March 1 this year to be allowed to return to work, many workers have passes that expired prior to that date.

He pointed out that such workers cannot go back to their jobs as there are no training programmes currently taking place.

“A number of construction workers have been in touch with me in recent weeks in relation to the difficulties due to out of date Safe Passes – these workers have been offered jobs in the past week but they had to turn down job offers as they cannot return to work because of out of date Safe Passes.

"These workers are ready and willing to go back to work but cannot due to the fact that the Safe Pass courses are not running. A lot of these workers are in the construction industry for years and have undertaken and passed Safe Passes courses in the past and they know the Health and Safety requirements on sites-surely there is some way to allow these workers to return to work in the current times,” said Senator Murphy

Senator Murphy has called for the issue to be urgently rectified.

“I am also aware of situations where young men who are currently on the Covid 19 unemployment payment and are willing to work and have been offered construction jobs but they are left with no choice other than to remain on the Covid payment because they cannot undergo a Safe Pass course to get a new pass. It’s a catch 22 situation,” said Senator Murphy.

“I understand that the Solas.ie website already has a portal to allow workers to gain a replacement pass if it is lost or stolen, so surely they can provide an online method of addressing expired Safe Passes,” concluded Senator Murphy.