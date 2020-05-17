Argos releases details of stores reopening and opening hours in Ireland from Monday

Argos has unveiled plans to reopen some of its stores in Ireland from Monday, May 18, in line with the latest guidance from government.

From Monday, Argos stores on high streets and in retail parks will start to reopen. Stores in shopping centres will remain closed, in line with government guidance.

The company says it will start with usual store opening hours and will review these over the next few weeks as it sees how people are shopping with. Open hours may extend opening hours in the future if it is safe to do so.

For more details, you can visit the Store Locator and opening hours page on the company's website from Monday, May 18 by clicking here.

There will be a range of measures in place in each store including a limit on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time. Customers will need to queue a safe distance away from each other outside the store and there will be staff on hand to help with this.

All stores will have perspex safety screens at the tills and staff will be following social distancing guidelines at all times, including when they pick items from the store warehouse and bring them to the collection counter.

