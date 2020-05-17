Restart Scheme will be critical for a successful return for many Longford businesses

Cafes, hairdressers, clothes shops and other small businesses across Co Longford are urged to apply for funding under the new €250m Restart Grant scheme.

The call comes from Deputy Joe Flaherty TD who wants all local businesses to reach out and avail of the scheme.

The grants will help micro and small businesses with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following COVID 19 closures.

Explained the Longford TD: “The amount payable will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000.”

Deputy Flaherty is happy that the application process and management of the scheme is being left at local level and will be ran through the local authority.

He said: “The Grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impact by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to 30 June 2020.”

The grant can be used towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

Added Deputy Flaherty: “Securing the grant and availing of the Wage Subsidy Scheme will be critical to whether so many businesses get to re-open and start to trade again successfully.”

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made online to Longford County Council from Friday 22 May.

