Midlands region must work 'constructively and positively together' towards Just Transition

A meeting of the Midlands Regional Transition Team took place on Friday in the offices of Offaly County Council offices. The meeting was called to hear progress on the Just Transition process from the various stakeholders in the Midlands.

The meeting was attended by Mr Kieran Mulvey Just Transition Commissioner, Local Authorities and Public Representatives from the region, Bord na Mona, the Education and Training Boards, Local Development Organisations, The unions and members of the Just Transition Team.

Mr Kieran Mulvey outlined to the meeting, the work he had done to date, including ongoing consultation with the major stakeholders, visiting Bord na Mona sites and discussions with management and workers. Further meetings are planned with the ESB and staff at Shannonbridge and Lanesboro, the Unions and other interested parties.

He emphasised the necessity for the region to work constructively and positively together, in order to ensure that the economy of the region can continue to prosper and grow. He emphasised that he was impressed with the level and range of initiatives that were already taking place throughout the region.

Anna Marie Delaney, CE of Offaly County Council, gave a progress report on the Deep Retrofit pilot programme for the Midland region which is making good progress in its development and the details of the pilot have been largely agreed. Mr Robert Pollock representing the EU Platform for carbon intensive regions, outlined the community consultation process including workshops that will take place over the coming months at various locations throughout the region.

The dates and locations of these workshops will be advertised in the near future using the Public Participation Network.

Padraig Boland representing the Education and Training Boards outlined the range of training initiatives that had already taken place and were currently available in the region. These are initially targeted towards Bord na Mona Employees, following a needs analysis of workers.

Vincent Redmond of Bord na Mona set out their bog rehabilitation programme and individual training that was been provided to their employees. The next meeting of the Midlands Regional Transition Team will take place on March 27 in Tullamore.