Creed urges agri-food companies to take Brexit precautions

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has urged businesses trading in agri-food products to take steps now to prepare for the regulatory requirements arising from Brexit.

As part of the Government’s ongoing activity to help businesses prepare for Brexit, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., addressed a workshop – Brexit: Practical steps to keep agri-food trade moving - in Cork (Monday 30 September) for agri-food businesses of all sizes and their logistics companies, retailers and transport companies.

This was the third in a series of events this month to assist companies to take steps to ensure their goods move efficiently through ports after the UK’s departure from the EU.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Minister Creed said, “The UK’s departure from the EU gives rise to new requirements in relation to the carrying out of documentary, identity and physical checks on imports of animals, plants, and products of animal and plant origin - including wood and wood products, as set out in EU legislation. This means that things will change for operators moving such goods through ports.

“With just five weeks to go until 31 October, I am repeating my call to businesses trading in agri-food products to familiarise themselves with the specific requirements for the commodities they trade in as well as the actions required of each operator along their supply chain.”

He called on all agri-food traders to ensure they are registered with the department.

He said: “Agri-food traders should ensure they are registered with Revenue and my Department, make sure you know what documents and certificates you must submit, to whom you must submit them and what are the time limits for submission. Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., echoed these sentiments while addressing businesses from across the South East at an agri-food Brexit preparedness seminar in Wexford on Friday 27 September.

He said, “There is no doubt that a no deal Brexit will be a challenge and will impact on trade. It is vitally important that businesses do all they can now to prepare.

“One of the practical steps businesses who trade with or through the UK can take is to examine their current supply chains and consider ways in which delays, or other interruptions can be kept to a minimum.”

In addition to this series of Brexit Preparedness seminars, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are operating a dedicated help line (076 106 4443) and email address (Brexitcall@agriculture.gov.ie) to assist the sector in preparing for the changes Brexit will bring.