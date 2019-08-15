Specsavers Longford sponsor Midlands Region Active Retirement Summer Festival

Free vision and hearing screenings were offered by the Specsavers Longford team when they attended the Midlands Region Active Retirement Summer Festival 2019.



Hosted by the Shamrock Lodge Hotel in Athlone, the theme of the festival was ‘Your Health is Your Wealth’, with Specsavers as the main sponsor.



The team from Specsavers Longford spent the day providing free screenings, as well as hosting one-to-one consultations where they shared expert advice to all attendees.



One such attendee who showed their support was showband legend Frankie McDonald. While speaking to the Specsavers team he was advised of the importance of ear protection, especially since he has been in the music industry for decades.

The store also hosted a raffle at the festival, with Anne Dooley winning a €100 Specsavers optical voucher.

Specsavers Longford store director Keith McCallion says: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to sponsor and attend the Midlands Region Active Retirement Summer Festival. It was a terrific event with an important theme that allowed us to showcase both our optical and audiology services available in-store and celebrate the talented team at Specsavers Longford."



Following changes to the PRSI scheme by the Department of Social Protection, anyone who has been employed or self-employed in Ireland for two years, is now entitled to a free eye test as well as a free pair of glasses or contribution to specs.

Under the new scheme, those eligible will receive a voucher towards the cost of new glasses to the value of €42.37. However, Specsavers stores are making all glasses in the €59 range available to those who qualify for the scheme at no extra cost. The store also encouraged eligible customers to take advantage of great value hearing tech using the scheme, whereby the Department of Welfare will pay for half of the cost of hearing aids, up to a maximum of €1,000 for a pair. So, there is no excuse for delaying an upcoming eye or ear examination.

Store director at Longford, Keith McCallion, comments: “At Specsavers we are extremely passionate about delivering professional advice and services to our customers in the over 60 category. It was great to be able to speak to these active elderly groups directly and urge those over 60 to prioritise their eye and ear health by incorporating regular hearing and sight tests into their overall health routine, as early detection is so important.”

Specsavers Longford offer customers over 60, 25% off complete glasses from the €89 range or above, including designer styles. Medical Card holders are also entitled to benefits including a free eye test and a free pair of glasses from the €59 range.

For more information pop in to Specsavers Longford at 17 Ballymahon Street, Deanscurragh, call (043) 333 6276 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/longford