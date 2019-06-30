Mullingar's Annebrook House Hotel to unveil refurbished ballroom

Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar are delighted to invite you to their Summer Wedding Showcase and the official unveiling of their newly refurbished ballroom on Wednesday July 3, from 5pm-8pm.

This invitation is open to all brides, grooms, their family and friends as well as newly engaged couples to come along and view for themselves our beautifully decorated ballroom at a series of exclusive wedding events which are set to kick off on Wednesday July 3.

The Annebrook House Hotel, which has hosted more than 1,000 weddings since their opening in 2007 are expected to welcome many more couples to their award winning wedding venue so that they can experience the recent upgrades in all their splendour.

Their experience and friendly wedding team are very much looking forward to showing off all their hard work and are eagerly awaiting the opinions of their wedding couples whom they believe will be more than happy with the overall look and feel of the showstopping ballroom.

As a family owned hotel, we pride ourselves in offering a very personalised service from the initial booking stage all the way through to your dream day.

Sumptuous food combined with top-class service are the main ingredients of any good wedding and the Annebrook House Hotel delivers both these elements seamlessly.

Our friendly and approachable service will ensure your wedding day is everything you want it to be and more.

If you are unable to attend on the evening of the 3rd July, rest assured as there will be further opportunity to visit at our Wedding Viewing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 & 7.

Please note our viewing weekend is by appointment only, to register your interest please email:

events@annebrook.ie