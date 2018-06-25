Ballinamuck family on inaugural flight from Ireland West Airport to Majorca with TUI 

The Prunty family from Ballinamuck were on the inaugural flight from Ireland West Airport to Majorca with TUI.

Leading Tour Operator TUI, commenced their newest service from Ireland West Airport to Majorca on Friday, June 22.



With a weekly flight every Friday until August 24, holidaymakers throughout the West of Ireland now have the opportunity to discover the most well-known Balearic isle in addition to Costa Dorada direct from their local airport. Majorca is home to the popular resorts of Santa Ponsa, Alcudia and Palma Nova, whilst also boasting the impressive capital of Palma.



Welcoming the new service, Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager for TUI, said “We are delighted to add the ever popular destination of Majorca to our programme from Ireland West Airport and believe it will prove a very popular choice for local holidaymakers. Majorca has been always been a firm favourite and now it will be even easier for holidaymakers in the West of Ireland to get there with a direct flight on their doorstep. It is a superb destination for families, couples and singles alike and at TUI we can offer a huge range of resorts and hotel concepts to provide a holiday to suit everyone."



Donal Healy, Head of Marketing at Ireland West Airport said: “We are delighted to celebrate the inaugural service with TUI to Majorca. This is the eighth sun service to Spain now available from the airport and highlights the significant demand for sun services to Spain amongst people from the West and North West of Ireland. Palma has always been a very popular destination and we are delighted that TUI have responded to the significant demand in the region with the launch of this new weekly service. Furthermore this is a welcome addition to their existing weekly service to Salou and demonstrates TUI’s commitment to the airport and indeed the region and we have no doubt both services will continue to go from strength to strength."

For further information on holidays to Majorca including Alcudia, Santa Ponsa and Palma visitwww.tuiholidays.ie call 1850 45 35 45 or contact your local TUI store or local travel agent.

