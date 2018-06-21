Post Office services expanding in Longford

- Foreign Exchange cash and card now available at seven Longford Post Offices

- An Post’s Post FX card is travel companion of choice.

- Stream of new products on the way following Postmaster agreement

21 June, 2018: Following agreement with Postmasters, An Post recently announced a new vision for its Post Office network, including handy, new, good-value Financial Services for all customers. In seven Post Offices across Longford, customers can now access An Post’s commission-free Foreign Exchange cash and PostFX cards, making it cheaper, safer and easier to carry holiday spending money in US, Australian or Canadian Dollars, or UK Sterling.

In a recent customer survey, Post Office customers ranked the most important features of Post FX currency cards as being:

Safer to carry than cash, thanks to the chip & pin feature

Cheaper to use for payments abroad than a credit or debit card.

Commission-free with no hidden charges.

Peace-of-mind – you can only spend the amount loaded in advance on the card.

Security – It’s not linked to your bank account or personal details.

Other Post FX features include online top-up @PostFX.ie; using a second Post FX as a back-up card in case of loss or theft and 24/7 customer service, 365 days a year, anywhere in the world.

The card is available at the post offices in Ballymahon, Longford Town, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Drumlish, Lanesborough and Newtownforbes.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said the survey confirmed customers concerns about security and safety for their holiday spending money.

“While some cash is handy, a PostFX currency card guarantees financial security and convenience throughout your trip – without the hefty transaction or ATM fees payable on regular debit or credit card transactions abroad. PostFX has quickly become as much a part of holiday planning and packing as sunscreen and passports. Clearly cash security and no commission are the two areas where the Post FX card is a winner. We’ll be introducing more great new services in the coming months,” she added.