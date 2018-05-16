Longford seminar on digital marketing

Longford Local Enterprise Office and Longford Chamber of Commerce in association with digital marketing company Dotdynamic will host a lunchtime seminar on the key aspects of digital marketing on Tuesday, May 22 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Speakers from digital marketing company Dotdynamic will provide valuable information on how to attract and do more business online.



Actionable advice on how to drive more business through a strong online presence and digital marketing will be provided.

Information will also be available on the Local Enterprise Office Trading Online Voucher Scheme (TOV), whereby applicants may be eligible for a grant up to €2,500 towards the development of their online presence.

