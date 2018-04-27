Exciting new free hotel booking service launched

We are delighted to announce the launch of Room Bookers Direct the direct Hotel Reservation Service, a new simple, cost effective way for everyone to book the best value hotel rooms, conference rooms, meeting rooms, weddings and events direct with our member hotels nationwide for better value, special deals and the best of selected accommodation.

Top quality hotels

Book your Hotel online at www.roombookersdirect.com or by phone today on From ROI: 1890 998 993 | From NI +44 2033 688 573 | From International: +353 217 355 670.

This service is a no fee, no commission service and includes a complete free Public and Corporate Booking Service to provide you with the best prices for direct bookings. So whether it’s a family weekend break, a romantic night away, a hectic sales week on the road, a holiday trip home to find your roots or a company conference- Go online or call us for amazing value and service - it’s all FREE to use.

Let Room Bookers Direct do the work for you

We are proud to have partnered with an extensive range of quality hotels dedicated to providing top quality service and value via our simple user friendly platform. Got a query please contact us at info@roombookersdirect.com or From ROI: 1890 998 993 | From NI +44 2033 688 573 | From International: +353 217 355 670

Superb hotel suites