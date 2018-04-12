Longford poised for significant tourism growth and jobs

Longford is poised for significant tourism growth and a host of new jobs following the unveiling ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ new tourism brand this morning.

Speaking at the launch of 'Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands', Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, said:

“The new brand which will significantly enhance the Midlands as a tourism experience and bring growth and jobs to the whole region. We have always been committed to ensuring that Ireland’s success as a world-class tourist destination is shared among the regions. Some of the country’s finest natural assets are in the Midlands, including spectacular lakes, walkways and blueways. Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will bring these gems to life, offering a unique experience to both domestic and international visitors.”

A series of food networks and trails will be developed as part of the new brand.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD added:

“Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will transform the Midlands and how it is positioned to tourists. I’ve heard first-hand from people and businesses across the region about the major potential this area has to attract visitors and the willingness there is to grow tourism.

“It is fantastic at last to have a tailored brand for the Midlands as this is just what we needed to develop local tourism and unite our visitor experiences behind an offering of scale. I look forward to welcoming more visitors to the area in the coming years and I would encourage all tourism businesses and interested parties in the Midlands to work with Fáilte Ireland and to get behind the new brand.”

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will cover the ‘heart’ of the country, from Leitrim down to East Clare and extending through Longford, Roscommon, East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary and Offaly.

