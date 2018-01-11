Aisling McDermott, founder of Beaut.ie blog and writer, has passed away

The death has occurred of Kildare woman Aisling McDermott, who was a co-founder of the popular Irish beauty blogging site Beaut.ie.

The Celbridge woman founded the site with her sister Kirstie in 2006, and sold it eight years later. She built up a reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost beauty writers, and had been writing a column for the Irish Times.

She was the author of books The Guide To Gorgeous, Gorgeous To Go and About Face.

Ms McDermott had suffered from multiple sclerosis.

The UCD arts graduate had also studied for a postgraduate in information studies at NUI Maynooth.

Tributes have been paid online today to the late writer.