Late Maureen Lee was a proud Ballymahon woman who never forgot her roots

The death occurred, peacefully, at home as she wished in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, August 2 of Maureen Lee, Gort Mhaoilir, Athenry, Galway and formerly Clareview Park, Ballybane and Marian Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford.

Maureen is predeceased by her parents Mary and Edward, sister Margaret and brothers Eamonn and Seamus.

She worked in Flynns in Ballymahon for many years before moving to Galway.

She was a great gardener and always took pride in her home and was well known for her hospitality, a great neighbour and friend to many.

Maureen was a proud mother and a proud Ballymahon woman who never forgot her roots. She was a regular visitor here down the years visiting her sister Ann in Colehill and all her relatives and many friends.

Many will remember her for her great wit and jolly disposition, she had a lovely heart.



She will be deeply regretted by her partner Alec, sons Brendan, Aidan and Edward, daughters Jackie, Deirdre and Elaine, sisters Ann (Cahill) and Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchild and a large circle of friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy at this sad time.

A celebration of Maureen’s life was held in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry on Wednesday, August 5.

Following the Requiem Mass, Maureen was laid to rest in Forgney Cemetery. May her dear Soul rest in peace.