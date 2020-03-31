Longford business launch donate-a-dinner service

Newcastle House Hotel & Country Club, a 300-year-old manor house situated on the banks of the River Inny near Ballymahon Co Longford, have recently launched a donate a dinner service in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

With many restaurants, pubs and hotels having to close their doors in recent days/weeks as a result of the pandemic, the local business have launched a new website - www.donateadinner.com - where people can donate a dinner of their choice to a family member, friend or front line worker. A fantastic way to show those close to you that you care, while still observing social distancing recommendations.

All main courses on the menu are served with a selection of potatoes and seasonal vegetables, however, this is a chilled food service, meaning food will have to be heated upon delivery.

A 30% discount is available for everyone over the age of 65 and those donating a meal to a family member, friend or front line worker. All queries can be made by phone at 09064 32226 or email deliveries@newcastlehousehotel.ie

The team at Newcastle House Hotel and country club have also further shown their generous nature in these uneasy times, having delivered over 160 free meals to front line workers in Mullingar Hospital and those in need over the past number of days.

