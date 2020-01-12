Waterways Ireland aim to develop services at Red Bridge Ballymahon
Waterways Ireland are seeking planning permission for the development of services at Red Bridge, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford.
Waterways Ireland are proposing the installation of a new 57m long floating moorings, including 9m of lower freeboard for small boats and canoe access, the provision of an access gangway connecting mooring to land and a car parking area for 8 vehicles.
The application was made on December 23, 2019.
