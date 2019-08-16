Garda appeal after Ballymahon teens robbed at knife-point

Gardaí in Ballymahon have issued an appeal for information following an incident at the entrance of Slí na Mona housing estate last week.

Two teenage boys were walking in the area when they were confronted by the occupants of a blue Ford Transit Connect van at 10pm on Tuesday night, August 6.

Gardaí say the driver of the van, who wore a balaclava, was accompanied by another man carrying bolt cutters.

The occupants produced a knife and ordered the youths to hand over their phones.

Gardaí say that a number of people in Ballymahon and Carrickboy submitted complaints last Tuesday about a van with a Northern Ireland registration.

One man has since been arrested and the van was found abandoned in Killashee last Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any drivers on the Ballymahon, Carrickboy roads between 9pm last Tuesday evening and 4am the following morning, and are particularly interested in anyone who might have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can ontact Ballymahon Garda station on 09064 32303.