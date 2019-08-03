Ballymahon roads in line for improvements by council

Road safety was up for discussion at last week's meeting of Ballymahon MD.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mick Cahill submitted a notice of motion requesting that Longford County Council carry out works at the Ardagh R393 and L1098 (moor) junction in the interest of road safety.

“I put this motion down because that junction is of major concern in terms of safety,” Cllr Cahill explained.

“The sightline is very much reduced. It needs a serious looking at by Longford County Council in the interest of road safety.

“We need to have a complete look at the junction. It needs to be made a lot clearer than it is at the moment.”

Area engineer Paul Newell agreed and said that a Low Cost Safety Scheme would be beneficial in this particular case.

Meanwhile, Cllr Paul Ross has called for a Low Cost Safety Scheme to be applied for at the junction of the Ballymulvey Road onto the Newcastle Road to improve vision at the junction.