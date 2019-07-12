Festival fever to take hold of Ballymahon

Festival fever has well and truly struck Longford, with the Longford summer festival well underway and now the Ballymahon music festival kicking off this weekend.

Organisers of the event have revealed the schedule of events for the two-day festival and it does not disappoint.

It all kicks off on Saturday, July 13, at 3pm, with the eagerly anticipated raft race. The race starts at Newcastle Bridge before finishing up at Ballymahon bridge, with the winners taking home a €400 cash prize.

With teams of four battling it out on their homemade rafts, it is guaranteed to entertain the crowds.

The raft race will then be followed by a BBQ at the river, which is scheduled to commence from 4.30pm. Later that evening the Gig Rig will be in full swing, when the streets of Ballymahon truly come alive thanks to the musical stylings of the Ballymahon Ramblers from 6:30pm, followed by Brendan Kelly.

Then from 8.30pm, Longford’s favourite country music star, Mick Flavin, will take to the stage, bringing night one of the festival to a close.

Day two, Sunday July 14, will commence with a family fun day from 1 to 3pm hosted by Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

This will take place at the library and will be followed by a tug of war competition at 4pm. There is some guaranteed hilarity after this, with the bar person run kicking off at 5pm.

Sunday night the Gig Rig action is due to start from 6:30pm with performances from Purify, followed by First day of Lions at 7pm and Thin Az Lizzie headlining the final night from 8pm.

“It'll be good auld craic. It's very family-oriented and it'll make the most of what we have in Ballymahon,” said organiser Jenny White.