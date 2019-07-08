Irish water working to restore water to Ballymahon after burst pipe

Irish Water is working to restore water supply to customers in Ballymahon and surrounding areas following a pipe burst

Irish Water, in partnership with Longford County Council, is working to restore the water supply in Ballymahon and surrounding areas following a water main burst. Homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out.

The following areas may be impacted; Corbolla; Lisrobit; Barry; Lislom; Knappoge; Cartronawar; Tirlickeen; Lissanisky; Moneyfad; Moygh; Cloonard; Tipper; Agharanagh; Toome; Ballybrannigan; Ballymahon Town; Forgney; Kildordan; Cornamucklagh; Clooncullen; Keelbaun; Clooncallow; Newcastle; Creevaghmore; Centre Parcs and surrounding areas.

Crews have been mobilised and will repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed at 2pm this afternoon. Once the water main has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

Irish Water have thanked customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website (Ref LON00005914).