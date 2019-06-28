Colehill NS introduces after school service

St Sinneach's NS, Colehill, is delighted to announce that a Breakfast Club and Afterschool facility will open in the school in late August. This facility will be run by an external provider, Sherpakids, which is an Irish company, with its head office in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Sherpa Kids is a trusted and specialist school-aged childcare provider, whose purpose is to support Ireland’s families by providing high quality school-aged childcare at affordable prices.

They provide a service that will reach out to local communities, engage local families and challenge pupils to achieve new heights.

Sherpa Kids believe in the importance of a child’s well-being; they encourage free play, active play and good nutrition. All Sherpa staff are highly trained and there are regular on-site inspections.

Sherpakids offers a variety of child-minding arrangements, from regular to casual use. This should be a very convenient child-minding solution. It will give parents total peace of mind to know that their children are safe, with no need for ‘pick up’ or ‘drop off’, being well-cared for, involved in age-specific activities, in familiar surroundings, among their school friends.

Further information and registration forms are available on sherpakids.ie.

St Sinneach’s NS is also delighted to have been awarded an Active Schools Flag, in recognition of the tremendous involvement of pupils in all types of sport and physical activity over the years.

Much credit is due to Active Schools Co-ordinator Miss Miriam Walsh, the Active Schools Committee comprising of all 6th class pupils, all teachers and pupils.