Election count is finally over in Longford as Cahill, Murray, O'Toole and Farrell claim final four Ballymahon seats

It's been a gruelling few days here in Edgeworthstown as the Longford count dominated the lives of many candidates and their families, not to mention election enthusiasts and, of course, the media.

And the past four days haven't been without their drama, with Ballymahon MD being the final count in the entire county, and a recount adding on to an already long count.

But all of that has come to an end now with the final count eliminating Brigid Duffy (FF). With Mick Cahill reaching the quota on the eighth count and nabbing the third seat in the south Longford area, there were only three left.

And, after the redistribution of Brigid Duffy's votes, those remaining seats automatically went to Pat O'Toole, Colm Murray and Gerard Farrell.

So all of that drama to re-elect the stellar council that has been sitting in Ballymahon for the past five years.

Ballymahon MD County 8

Cahill Mick (FF) +86 1024

Duffy Brigid (FF) +47 640

Farrell Gerard (FG) +152 867

Murray Colm (FG) +69 927

O'Toole Pat (FF) +46 895

