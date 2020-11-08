Music Generation Longford looks to create online opportunities for stars of tomorrow

Music Generation Longford got up and running early this year with exciting initiatives and workshops planned for the summer months.

The programme, which is now one of 25 Music Generation partnerships nationwide, was officially launched in March with a mission to create access to performance music education for children and young people throughout the county.

It is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Music Education Programme co-funded nationally by U2, The Ireland Funds and the Department of Education and Skills, and locally by Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board in partnership with Longford County Council and with support from Longford Creative Ireland.

Unfortunately, the unforeseen outbreak of Covid-19 and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus halted some of Music Generation Longford’s plans for development.

The team behind the programme, spurred on by their vision, was forced to respond creatively and has since transitioned its music tuition services online.

This work began with the recruitment of a wonderfully talented team of fifteen musician educators, each local to Longford.

Together with Music Development Officer, Mary-Jane Sweeney, the musician educators planned how to deliver performance music education to the children and young people of Longford from an online platform.

The team is now excited to launch a new virtual suite of programmes, including: a Rock & Pop Music Hub for small groups; a course in Online Music Production, creating opportunities for young people to learn audio technology, composition and recording; and an Online Songwriting programme, all under the guidance of the expert Music Generation Longford musician educator team.

Registration for all programmes is now open. To find out more email musicgenerationlongford@ lwetb.ie.

Follow Music Generation Longford on Facebook: @musicgenerationlongford and Instagram: musicgenerationlongford.